Woman wanted on 115 warrants ranging from theft to assault with a weapon

Police in Calgary are asking for help from the public to find a woman wanted on 115 warrants ranging from possession of a controlled substance to assault with a weapon and break and enter.

Laetitia Angelique Acera, 25, is wanted on multiple Canada-wide warrants for charges in Calgary dating back to September.

The charges include multiple counts of:

Possession of a controlled substance.

Breach of a probation order.

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Possession of break-in instruments.

Driving an uninsured motor vehicle.

Operating a motor vehicle without a licence.

Assault with a weapon.

Possession of property obtained by crime.

Failing to comply with a court order.

Break and enter.

Fraud under $5,000.

Motor vehicle theft.

Theft of mail.

Acera is described as white and standing five feet 10 inches tall, with an average build, brown or bleach-blond hair and blue eyes.

Police say she has ties to the Lower Mainland in B.C. and to Saskatchewan, and it's possible she is in one of those places.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.