Pedestrian killed on Memorial Drive near the Calgary Zoo bridge
Eastbound Memorial Drive was shut down near Deerfoot Trail for several hours early Saturday morning after a woman was struck by a vehicle and killed.
EMS called to the eastbound lanes about 3:30 a.m.
EMS were called to the eastbound lanes of Memorial Drive, just past the Zoo bridge, at about 3:30 a.m. for reports a pedestrian had been hit.
An off-duty paramedic arrived ahead of the on-duty crew and began first aid, however the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Memorial Drive has since reopened.
No other information is available.
Police continue to investigate.
