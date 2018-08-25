Pedestrian killed on Memorial Drive near the Calgary Zoo bridge

Eastbound Memorial Drive was shut down near Deerfoot Trail for several hours early Saturday morning after a woman was struck by a vehicle and killed.

EMS were called to the eastbound lanes of Memorial Drive, just past the Zoo bridge, at about 3:30 a.m. for reports a pedestrian had been hit.

An off-duty paramedic arrived ahead of the on-duty crew and began first aid, however the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Memorial Drive has since reopened.

No other information is available.

Police continue to investigate.