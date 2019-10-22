Police ask for public's help in search for Calgary woman

Calgary police are asking for help from the public as they search for a woman who has been missing for several days.

Stephanie Hodgson, 49, was last seen on Friday at the CrossIron Mills shopping centre at about 5:30 p.m., police said in a release.

She missed a number of scheduled plans on Saturday and Sunday and was reported missing late Sunday.

"Her disappearance is extremely out of character for her, and those close with her are concerned for her welfare," police said.

Investigators have been unable to find Hodgson or her vehicle, a white 2014 Jeep Cherokee, with a black stripe on the hood and a "Detailz" sticker in the rear passenger side window.

It has Alberta licence plate BPD1828.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.