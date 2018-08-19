New
Calgary woman killed in fall on East End of Rundle near Canmore
Canmore RCMP say the hiker was descending a short scramble section when she slipped and fell.
30-year-old was descending a short scramble section when she slipped and fell
A 30-year-old Calgary woman was killed Saturday while hiking on the East End of Rundle mountain near Canmore, Alta.
Canmore RCMP say the hiker was descending a short scramble section when she slipped and fell.
She was hiking with two friends, and there were a number of other hikers and climbers in the area who attempted to assist, but the woman was critically injured and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say visibility in the area at the time was very poor due to smoke.
The woman's identity has not been released.
Canmore is about 100 kilometres west of Calgary.
