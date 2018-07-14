Calgary cleans up after high winds send glass, debris flying

Calgary is finishing the last of the clean-up after high winds whipped through the city Friday night, sending glass and debris flying for a couple of hours.

The sudden windstorm whipped in just before 8 p.m., toppling trees, knocking down power lines and sending glass falling from the thirty-ninth floor of a downtown high rise.

The Calgary Fire Department was still on scene dealing with that broken glass on Saturday morning at Third Street S.E. across from Cowboys and near the Stampede grounds.

Glass was reported to have fallen from the 39th floor of this Victoria Park highrise. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

The fire department was busy for a period of three hours on Friday. Its officers responded to roughly 50 issues such as downed tree branches and power lines, the department said. One person was injured by a falling branch and was taken to hospital.

Almost 14,000 customers lost power for a few hours, according to Enmax. Power had been restored by Saturday.

The wind warning for Calgary and surrounding areas, as well as the severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado watches for central and eastern parts of the province have all been lifted by the weather authority.

Powwow delay

At the Calgary Stampede, teepees are being rebuilt after being taken down as a precaution as winds gusted through the city, reaching about 100 km/hr in some places, according to Environment Canada.

The Indian Village will open at 2 p.m. on Saturday, late due to the time it takes to rebuild the teepees. The powwow will be held at 3 p.m.

No damage was reported to the Stampede, a spokesperson said.

The forecast for Saturday, is sunshine all day with a high of 21 C. UV index is expected to be eight or very high, the weather authority says.