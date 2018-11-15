Wind warnings issued for Calgary and surrounding area

A strong cold front is expected to move from north to south across the province Thursday night, bringing high winds along with freezing temperatures.

"The wind will increase to 50 [km/hr] gusting 70 km/h shortly after midnight, however, at times gusts could be as strong as 90 km/h," reads a warning from Environment Canada.

"The system will exit the province Friday morning and the wind will diminish."

As of 4 p.m., wind warnings are in place for the area of:

Airdrie, Cochrane Olds.

Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan.

Calgary.

Drumheller, Three Hills.

Okotoks, High River, Claresholm.

Snowfall warnings were also issued for parts of western and central Alberta earlier in the day.

Communities from Grande Prairie to Rocky Mountain House, Hinton to Whitecourt, are being told to brace for a big winter storm.

Between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow are expected to fall before Friday morning, although some areas may get 20 centimetres.

Drivers who do take to the highway are reminded to prepare for winter conditions, including reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces, and adjust their driving habits accordingly.