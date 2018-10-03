Taxi and Uber trips in Calgary could see 30-cent charge added in the new year

Taking a taxi or an Uber in Calgary could soon cost up to 30 cents more, in a move a city committee says is intended to help those with mobility issues.

The city council committee has approved a two-year pilot project to add up to a 30-cent charge to all taxi and ride-hailing service trips starting Jan. 1, 2019.

The proposal still needs approval from the rest of council.

If approved, the money will be used to help subsidize the cost of installing ramps in wheelchair-accessible taxis that provide service for those with mobility issues.

Coun. George Chahal says the city also wants a third party to run a centralized dispatch service to respond to calls for wheelchair-accessible taxis.

"I think moving to an industry-wide app that allows all taxi drivers to be under one app to access those trips that are available … is the way that we need to move forward," he said.

"I'm hoping that this central dispatch system evolves into something that's more efficient and more technologically advanced."

Council will discuss the plan later this month and, if it's approved, set the rate.