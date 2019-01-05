Unruly passenger forces WestJet flight from Calgary to U.K. to return

A WestJet flight headed from Calgary to London, England was forced to turn back soon after takeoff Friday evening after a passenger became unruly.

Police were called to meet the flight when it arrived back at the gate and a man was taken into custody.

WestJet Flight 1 left Calgary about 6:10 p.m., said Sgt. Duane Lepchuk, and was turned around about an hour later.

"At approximately 8:30 p.m., the plane landed and we took one male subject in custody and charges are currently pending," he said.

"We're trying to determine exactly what transpired on the plane so there could be a range of charges."

Update<br>↩️ DIVERSION<br>UNRULY PASSENGER<br>Westjet <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WS1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WS1</a> to London returning to Calgary with a disruptive passenger. Left their hold and now inbound YYC. Police meeting at the gate. <a href="https://t.co/n5EZ1UqdcK">https://t.co/n5EZ1UqdcK</a> <a href="https://t.co/rKpHZj2gL9">pic.twitter.com/rKpHZj2gL9</a> —@TomPodolec

A spokesperson with WestJet declined to comment, citing police involvement.