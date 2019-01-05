Skip to Main Content
Unruly passenger forces WestJet flight from Calgary to U.K. to return

Police were called to meet the flight when it arrived back at the gate and a man was taken into custody.

A WestJet plane, not the one shown here, headed from Calgary to London, England was forced to turn around soon after takeoff due to an unruly passenger. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

A WestJet flight headed from Calgary to London, England was forced to turn back soon after takeoff Friday evening after a passenger became unruly.

WestJet Flight 1 left Calgary about 6:10 p.m., said Sgt. Duane Lepchuk, and was turned around about an hour later.

"At approximately 8:30 p.m., the plane landed and we took one male subject in custody and charges are currently pending," he said.

"We're trying to determine exactly what transpired on the plane so there could be a range of charges."

A spokesperson with WestJet declined to comment, citing police involvement.

