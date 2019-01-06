Skip to Main Content
British man charged after disruption forces WestJet flight to return to Calgary
A British man has been charged under the Canadian Aviation Security Regulations after a WestJet flight that left Calgary for London, England, was forced to turn back.

David Young, 44, is charged with causing a disturbance

CBC News has confirmed David Young, 44, from England is charged with one count of causing a disturbance.

Young is scheduled to be back in a Calgary courtroom next week.

He appeared before a justice of the peace on Saturday evening. 

Intoxication is believed to be a factor in the incident, police said.

The flight — WS1 — left Calgary at about 6:10 p.m. Friday for Gatwick Airport in London, England. It was forced to turn around about an hour later.

It returned to the gate at about 8:30 p.m., where Calgary police were waiting and a man was arrested.

With files from Meghan Grant

