Roads treacherous as snow wallops Calgary and area

We're only two weeks into fall, but western Alberta headed straight to winter Monday night.

The city and surrounding regions were hit with the first heavy snowfall of the season, making the roads and highways slick for morning commuters.

Calgary Transit reported Tuesday morning buses that travel on hills will have trouble navigating the slippery roads, so commuters with stops in the middle of hills are asked to wait at either the top or bottom.

Buses on Routes 2, 3, 4, 5, 72, 73, 93, and 94 are currently on snow detour.

Calgary Transit buses were no match for Tuesday morning's snow-covered roads. (Daniel Avellaneda)

A record-breaking 15 to 25 centimetres fell in Calgary overnight, CBC meteorologist Christy Climenhaga told the Calgary Eyeopener on Tuesday morning. The previous record for Oct. 2 was set in 1954 with only about five centimetres.

"But the all-time extreme record for one day in October is about 30 centimetres in 1914, so you guys are on your way to breaking that," she said.

Calgary was hit by an early fall snowstorm Monday night. (Sarah Lawrynuik)

According to Climenhaga, the cold and snowy weather system is the result of a steady flow of moisture coming over the Rocky Mountains from a low over the Pacific Ocean.

"What that's doing is it's colliding with an extremely cold air mass that's set up over the Prairies, that has been set up over the Prairies for weeks, really … but you're seeing a steady, steady line of moisture hitting that cold, cold air.

Road conditions in and around Calgary as of 7 a.m. show the morning commute is going to be difficult, with slick roads and several accidents complicating popular routes. (Google Maps)

And the weather is showing no signs of letting up early, as Environment Canada currently has much of western Alberta under snowfall warnings.

According to the agency, general snowfall amounts between 10 to 25 centimetres are expected, but up to 45 centimetres could fall in the mountains.

A man clears snow from a section of sidewalk along 14th Street S.W. early Tuesday morning. (John Gibson/CBC)

"Snow is forecast to taper off from north to south. Snow will end this evening in Jasper and by Wednesday morning in Pincher Creek," Environment Canada said.

Snowfall warnings are currently in effect for:

Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds - Sundre

Banff National Park

Cardston - Fort Macleod - Magrath

Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan

City of Calgary

Crowsnest Pass - Pincher Creek - Waterton Lakes Nat. Park

Jasper National Park

Kananaskis - Canmore

Lethbridge - Taber - Milk River

Nordegg - Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734

Okotoks - High River - Claresholm

For up-to-date weather information, visit Environment Canada.