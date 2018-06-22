Calgary's severe thunderstorm warning downgraded to watch

See the latest Alberta weather watches and warnings here.

It could be a wet and wild one in Calgary Friday afternoon, as Environment Canada puts the city under a severe thunderstorm watch.

The agency previously had the city and area under a severe thunderstorm warning, but it was downgraded to a watch just before 3:30 p.m. MT.

"A line of thunderstorms tracking though the City of Calgary has stalled over eastern portions of the city. Due to this, flooding rain is possible in these areas," the agency said Friday at 2:20 p.m. MT.

"Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."

Northern heat warnings

It's a different story in the northern part of the province though. Fort McMurray, High Level, Cold Lake and other northern communities are facing heat warnings with temperatures around or exceeding 29 C.

Environment Canada is recommending people reschedule outdoor activities, take lots of breaks from the heat and drink plenty of water.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for most of the central and southern regions of the province.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain," Environment Canada said.