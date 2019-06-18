Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a high-risk sex offender who took off from the community residence in Calgary where he was under supervision.

Meredith Twoyoungman, identified by police as a high-risk offender, failed to return to his approved community residential facility in Calgary on June 9.

The Calgary Police Service issued a Canada-wide warrant Tuesday — nine days after he went missing — for being unlawfully at large.

Twoyoungman, 48, is currently serving a 10-year long-term supervision order in Calgary. Twoyoungman's previous convictions include multiple counts of sexual assault.

He is described as five feet six inches and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Twoyoungman has several tattoos, such as a dragon on his left forearm, initials on his left hand and a buffalo skull and headdress on his upper back, according to police.

Police are asking anyone for information about Twoyoungman's whereabouts to contact police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or submiting an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.