'We'll truly miss you': Calgarians pay tribute to Ethiopian Airlines crash victims
Two people killed in the crash had connections to Calgary
Calgarians gathered at City Hall Sunday to pay tribute to those who died in the Ethiopian Airlines crash a week ago.
On March 10, a Boeing 737 Max 8, destined for Nairobi, crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 157 people. Two of the victims had connections to Calgary.
Gladys Kivia spoke at the candlelight vigil about her husband, Derick Lwugi, who was killed in the crash.
"He was a loving husband and a dad. A loving dad to our three children," Kivia said to the crowd.
Lwugi, 54, was an accountant for the city and founder of the Kenyan Community in Calgary group.
His daughter, Melody Kivia, said holding the vigil at City Hall brought back fond memories of him. She said before he left he told his three children to support each other.
Kivia said she wasn't surprised by how many people attended the vigil.
"I wouldn't expect anything less. I guess, knowing my dad and knowing the kind of impact he made. I mean it's really nice to know that this many people felt touched by him," she said.
Leila Ali Henry, the aunt of the flight's captain, was also at the vigil. Her nephew, Yared Getecho was 28.
Stephen Amadala, chairperson of the steering committee to support the Lwugi family said there has been an outpouring of support from the community since the crash.
"We'll be there for them for many, many, many months and years to come." he said.