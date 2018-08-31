Volunteers step up to replace Veterans Food Bank in Calgary

A new veterans food bank is in the works to replace the one that's shutting down in January.

Last month, the Calgary Poppy Fund's board of directors decided to close the Veterans Food Bank to reallocate resources to other veterans' services.

But a group of volunteers is now stepping up to create a new food bank.

"A lot of the veterans got together and said, 'we don't want this to close, we've got to figure something out' and they started doing some discussions and planning and said, 'let's do it ourselves,'" spokesman Eric Nauss told the Calgary Homestretch.

"They've got a group of volunteers who are really going to stand behind this. It wasn't just an overnight thought … they've put a lot of thought into it and have commitment from both the public and private sector to really back and support this. Everyone really believes in the cause."

More than just a food bank for veterans, the organization is also an important social resource, Nauss says.

"It's really a community, a network and an association," he said.

"The food bank provides more than just food to needy vets. Sometimes it's just a place for them to come and talk to their fellow people who know what they're going through. Sometimes it might just be to sit and have a coffee with somebody."

The group is targeting Oct. 1 as the opening date. But there's still a lot of work to be done before then. Lawyers are securing charitable status for the group, and a location for the food bank still has to be found.

"It's a bit aggressive but that's our goal," said Nauss.