Skip to Main Content
Calgary

Vermilion Energy reports $344.6M Q4 profit, announces quarterly dividend

Increased oil and natural gas prices has led to a higher fourth-quarter profit for the company compared to last year.

Calgary-based company's higher profit fueled by increased oil and natural gas prices

The Canadian Press ·
A production manager for Canadian-based Vermilion oil company watches an oil rig, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 in Andrezel, southeast of Paris. (Thibault Camus/The Associated Press)

Vermilion Energy Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $344.6 million compared with a loss of $57.7 million a year
earlier, helped by higher oil and natural gas prices.

The energy company, which suspended its dividend at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, also announced it would pay a quarterly dividend of six cents per share.

Vermilion says its profit for the final quarter 2021 amounted to $2.12 per share, up from a loss of 36 cents per share in the last three months of 2020.

Petroleum and natural gas sales totalled $765.9 million, up from $316.2 million a year earlier.

Production in the quarter averaged 84,417 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from 87,848 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In November, Vermilion announced a deal to increase its interest in its Corrib project in Ireland with the purchase of an additional 36.5 per cent stake for $600 million. The company will hold a 56.5 per cent stake in the natural gas project once the deal closes.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now