11-year-old girl airlifted to hospital after falling over Troll Falls in Kananaskis

A young girl was airlifted to Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary on Tuesday afternoon after falling over Troll Falls in Kananaskis Country.

RCMP say the 11-year-old girl slipped and fell while looking at the falls. She was hiking with her uncle and brother at the time.

STARS Air Ambulance transported the child to Calgary in stable condition.

Alpine Helicopters, which co-ordinates rescues with Kananaskis Country Public Safety, rendezvoused with the air ambulance at a nearby location.

Police say she and her brother are from Sherwood Park, and their uncle is from Calgary.