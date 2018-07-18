Skip to Main Content
11-year-old girl airlifted to hospital after falling over Troll Falls in Kananaskis

A young girl was airlifted to Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary on Tuesday afternoon after falling over Troll Falls in Kananaskis Country.

Girl was hiking with her brother and uncle when she fell

An 11-year-old girl was flown to hospital after falling over Troll Falls. (STARS air ambulance)

RCMP say the 11-year-old girl slipped and fell while looking at the falls. She was hiking with her uncle and brother at the time.

STARS Air Ambulance transported the child to Calgary in stable condition.

Alpine Helicopters, which co-ordinates rescues with Kananaskis Country Public Safety, rendezvoused with the air ambulance at a nearby location.

Police say she and her brother are from Sherwood Park, and their uncle is from Calgary.

