Calgary triplets with rare form of cancer give back as 2019 Kimmett Cup ambassadors

Luke, Mason and Thomas Low are triplets who have all battled the same form of vision cancer — and lost an eye to the rare disease.

But, they don't let it get them down.

"They haven't let their cancer stop them," said their mother Leslie Low.

For the 2019 year the brothers will act as the Kimmett Cub Ambassadors, and helping other kids experiencing illness to make their dreams come true.

Leslie Low said her boys never let their cancer stop them from being kids, or helping others. (Mike Symington/CBC)

The Kimmett Cup is a pond hockey tournament that takes place every year on the Mitford Outdoor Pond in Cochrane in memory of University of Calgary Alumnus Lindsey Kimmett, with all proceeds from the main event donated to the Children's Wish Foundation.

On Friday the triplets joined artist Carla Klassen, at the Children's Wish Foundation office in Calgary, to create unique artwork to be auctioned off to raise funds for the 11th Annual Kimmett Cup.

In the past, art created by Wish Children has sold at auction for over $1,000 a piece, according to the foundation, adding that the event has raised more than $2 million over the years.

Low said her family wants to help give back to the foundation because they know what it's like to have sick kids and need something to look forward to.

The Low triplets are the 2019 Kimmett Cup ambassadors. (Mike Symington/CBC)

"I just see how much good they do for all the children who are going through treatments and have had really tough life threatening battle," she said.

"It seems like such a little thing to let a family get to go on a on a trip and to have a wish granted to them, but it boosts spirits so much and really helps those families who have to endure such difficult things."

The mother said her three boys — who love to wrestle, playsports and pretend to be superheroes — have also each been chosen as Wish Children this year, but they're holding off on making those wishes for now.

"They're very excited and I think they're trying to combine forces to decide the best three wishes that they can make for what they want," she said. "They're really, really excited."