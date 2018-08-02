The family of Taylor Toller, one of three people found slain on Tuesday in Calgary, says she was "a kind a beautiful soul who touched many lives."

Toller's boyfriend, Dustin Duthie, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder in her death, and is also accused of killing his mother and stepfather. All three bodies were found on Tuesday at two separate locations. Cause of death has not been made public.

Police have said little about the homicides pending the release of autopsy results.

Toller's body was found at a condo complex in Applewood Park in the city's southeast late Tuesday morning when police responded to a welfare check call.

The bodies of Shawn Boshuck and Alan Pennylegion, Duthie's mother and stepfather, were found at a house in Hidden Valley in northwest Calgary.

Alan Pennylegion was found dead at a residence in northwest Calgary on Tuesday. His stepson is accused of killing him. (Supplied)

Duthie was arrested at one of the scenes and has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

Family appreciates support

"The family of Taylor Toller appreciate the thoughtful expressions of love and support from her friends and loved ones across Calgary and Alberta," said a statement released Thursday.

Shawn Boshuck was found dead at an address in northwest Calgary on Tuesday. Her son, Dustin Duthie, is accused of killing her. (Shawn Boshuck's Facebook page)

"She was admired and loved by her siblings, her parents, grandparents and extended family. She had a core group of very supportive friends with whom she was determined to make significant and positive contributions to her community.

"Taylor will continue on in our memory and we will continue her efforts towards community building in her name."

The family also thanked Calgary police for their compassion and asked for privacy to grieve and make memorial arrangements.

It was revealed at an initial court hearing on Wednesday that Duthie is believed to have killed Toller on July 25 and Boshuck and Pennylegion on July 31.

Dustin Duthile is being held at the Rockyview General Hospital and is under a suicide watch, CBC News has learned. (Julie Debeljak/CBC)

Pennylegion worked as a business development representative for Keurig Canada. The company issued a statement expressing its sadness and remembered Pennylegion as "tenacious, successful and dedicated."

Pennylegion was also a volunteer coach with the junior football Calgary Hilltoppers Football Association, where the president remembered him as a great mentor to the young players.

Boshuck was a well-respected nurse in the Calgary community, friends say.

Duthie is being held at the Rockyview General Hospital and is under a suicide watch, CBC News has learned.

His next court date is set for Aug. 8. He will see a forensic psychologist before that appearance to determine whether a 30-day psychological assessment should be carried out.

Autopsies are now being carried out on the victims' bodies by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.