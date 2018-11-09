Woman in 60s hurt badly after being pushed onto LRT tracks by stranger
Woman in her 60s was shoved onto the track as C-Train approached Thursday
Police have charged a woman in her 30s with attempted murder and assault following what they are calling a random attack after another woman was shoved onto the tracks at a Calgary LRT station.
Police say a man and a woman were waiting for the train on the east side of the platform at the Victoria Park/Stampede LRT station about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say another woman approached from behind and shoved the first woman, who was in her 60s, onto the tracks as a train was arriving.
The driver was able to stop the train before hitting the woman.
She suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
A Calgary Transit peace officer took a suspect into custody soon after.
Stephanie Favel, 35, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and breach of probation.
