Woman in 60s hurt badly after being pushed onto LRT tracks by stranger

Police have charged a woman in her 30s with attempted murder and assault following what they are calling a random attack after another woman was shoved onto the tracks at a Calgary LRT station.

Woman in her 60s was shoved onto the track as C-Train approached Thursday

Dave Dormer · CBC News ·
Stephanie Favel is charged with attempted murder after a woman was shoved on the LRT tracks at the Victoria Park/Stampede station. (Stephanie Favel/Facebook)

Police say a man and a woman were waiting for the train on the east side of the platform at the Victoria Park/Stampede LRT station about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say another woman approached from behind and shoved the first woman, who was in her 60s, onto the tracks as a train was arriving.

The driver was able to stop the train before hitting the woman.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

A Calgary Transit peace officer took a suspect into custody soon after.

Stephanie Favel, 35, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and breach of probation.

