Calgary Transit launches text service to report safety concerns

Calgary Transit riders will now be able to discreetly report safety and security issues on the bus or train with a quick text message.

The new Transit Watch text messaging tool unveiled by the city on Tuesday means passengers can text 74100 to communicate with Calgary Transit employees in real-time.

"All incoming text messages are handled with the same urgency as when a help phone is activated," the city said in a release.

Coun. Jyoti Gondek, whose office overlooks the City Hall platform, says she could see herself using the service.

"As a rider, there's been a couple of moments as well where I've been a little bit concerned about people being in distress. There's been some disorder as well," she said.

"And I can tell you when my daughter was younger and I was riding with her alone, there was times I would have been able to use a tool like this."

Customers can text immediate safety concerns such as disorder on a C-Train, or broken glass at a bus shelter.

People who need information like route or schedule inquiries should continue to use Calgary Transit's app or website, or call 403-262-1000. All emergencies should still be reported to 911.