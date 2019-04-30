Calgary Transit launches text service to report safety concerns
Transit Watch lets riders communicate immediately with an official
Calgary Transit riders will now be able to discreetly report safety and security issues on the bus or train with a quick text message.
The new Transit Watch text messaging tool unveiled by the city on Tuesday means passengers can text 74100 to communicate with Calgary Transit employees in real-time.
"All incoming text messages are handled with the same urgency as when a help phone is activated," the city said in a release.
Coun. Jyoti Gondek, whose office overlooks the City Hall platform, says she could see herself using the service.
"As a rider, there's been a couple of moments as well where I've been a little bit concerned about people being in distress. There's been some disorder as well," she said.
"And I can tell you when my daughter was younger and I was riding with her alone, there was times I would have been able to use a tool like this."
Customers can text immediate safety concerns such as disorder on a C-Train, or broken glass at a bus shelter.
People who need information like route or schedule inquiries should continue to use Calgary Transit's app or website, or call 403-262-1000. All emergencies should still be reported to 911.
