Some northeast C-Train service grinds to halt Tuesday afternoon

If you are trying to reach the Martindale or Saddletown LRT stations by C-Train in northeast Calgary Tuesday afternoon, you're out of luck.

"Currently, there are no C-Trains running between Saddletowne and McKnight-Westwinds stations," Calgary Transit said in an emergency alert and on social media at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"Shuttles buses are in place to connect you between the closed stations. We are working to get things back to regular operations."

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CTRiders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CTRiders</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueLine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueLine</a> trains are currently not running in to Saddletowne and Martindale stations. CTrain shuttles are in place and are running between McKnight and Saddletowne, stopping at the orange CTrain disruption signs. <a href="https://t.co/wHGml7pz89">pic.twitter.com/wHGml7pz89</a> —@calgarytransit

The disruption affects the last three train stations of the Blue Line, or Route 202.

Calgary's public transit system, including buses and shuttles, saw more than 100 million trips in 2017.