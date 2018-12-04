Skip to Main Content
Some northeast C-Train service grinds to halt Tuesday afternoon
If you are trying to reach the Martindale or Saddletown LRT stations by C-Train in northeast Calgary Tuesday afternoon, you’re out of luck.

No C-Trains running between McKnight-Westwinds and Saddletowne stations

David Bell · CBC News ·
Service to some northeast Calgary LRT stations was unavailable by train early Tuesday afternoon. (Evelyne Asselin/CBC)

"Currently, there are no C-Trains running between Saddletowne and McKnight-Westwinds stations," Calgary Transit said in an emergency alert and on social media at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"Shuttles buses are in place to connect you between the closed stations. We are working to get things back to regular operations."

The disruption affects the last three train stations of the Blue Line, or Route 202.

Calgary's public transit system, including buses and shuttles, saw more than 100 million trips in 2017.

