Committee recommends Calgary look at transit links to Chestermere

A council committee has recommended that Calgary look at options for a transit link to Chestermere.

The two municipalities share a common border, but Calgary Transit is not currently allowed to operate outside the borders of the city.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi says various options can be explored for a transit link on 17th Avenue S.E., including the new bus rapid transit route.

"There may well be an interesting opportunity to see how we build connections to the new Max Purple line on 17th Avenue from Chestermere, whether it's regional transit from Chestermere that connects to Max Purple or maybe in the future, Max Purple even gets extended," he said.

City council will discuss next month whether to ask for a report by the end of 2019 on possible transit options.