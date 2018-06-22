Head-on crash between 2 Calgary Transit buses sends driver to hospital

Two Calgary Transit buses collided head-on Friday morning, sending one driver to hospital and delaying traffic on 14th Street S.W.

The driver of one of the buses was taken to hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening, Calgary Police Service spokesperson Const. Justin Roberts said.

At about 6 a.m. MT, police and emergency crews were called to the collision on 14th Street between 22nd Avenue and 23rd Avenue S.W.

Both buses were towed away late Friday morning. The accident tied up traffic on 14th Street for part of the morning commute. (CBC)

By 7:45 a.m., tow trucks had arrived to start clearing it away. The road was closed on 14th Street from 19th Avenue to 23rd Avenue for some time, the city said. It has been reopened.

Bus route No. 7 inbound also faced significant delays Friday morning as one bus was put out of service, Calgary Transit posted on Twitter.

No bus passengers needed to go to hospital, emergency services said.

Calgary Transit declined an interview, as police are investigating the cause of the collision. They instead issued a statement Friday afternoon.

"These incidents are exceptionally rare," the email statement said. "We thank citizens for their patience and concern for our employee. We're offering our operator support as the incident is under investigation."