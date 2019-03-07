Confusion on Memorial Drive ramp beside zoo prompts reminders about new 2-way traffic flow

The city says some drivers continue to use a ramp off Memorial Drive beside the zoo as a one-way street even though it was changed to two-way last summer.

The ramp between the Baines Bridge and 12th Street N.E. was converted last summer to provide better access to Inglewood.

But it seems some drivers still think the ramp is one-way eastbound, said Pat Grisak with the city's traffic department.

He says more signs were added this week to remind drivers of the new two-way flow.

Traffic on the Memorial Drive access ramp from the Baines Bridge to 12th Street N.E. —shown in this City of Calgary graphic — started flowing in both directions last summer. (City of Calgary)

"In the spring, when we are able to do road marking again, we will refresh up the centre lines," Grisak said.

"There are also arrows on the road there to indicate which direction … motorists should travel in each lane, so that will be refreshed."

Grisak says the city will continue to monitor the road to see whether anything further needs to be done.