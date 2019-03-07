Confusion on Memorial Drive ramp beside zoo prompts reminders about new 2-way traffic flow
Some drivers seem to think the ramp is still one-way eastbound
The city says some drivers continue to use a ramp off Memorial Drive beside the zoo as a one-way street even though it was changed to two-way last summer.
The ramp between the Baines Bridge and 12th Street N.E. was converted last summer to provide better access to Inglewood.
But it seems some drivers still think the ramp is one-way eastbound, said Pat Grisak with the city's traffic department.
He says more signs were added this week to remind drivers of the new two-way flow.
"In the spring, when we are able to do road marking again, we will refresh up the centre lines," Grisak said.
"There are also arrows on the road there to indicate which direction … motorists should travel in each lane, so that will be refreshed."
Grisak says the city will continue to monitor the road to see whether anything further needs to be done.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.