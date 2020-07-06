Tornado warnings end for Calgary, Rocky View County

Tornado warnings issued for Calgary and Rocky View County Sunday evening have ended.

At 9:50 p.m., a rotating severe thunderstorm that could possibly produce a tornado was located near Conrich and moving southeast toward Conrich and Chestermere at 15 km/h, Alberta Emergency Alert cautioned.

A tornado warning was also issued for Calgary at 9:40 p.m., for a storm located 10 kilometres south of Airdrie, headed southeast at 15 km/h. That alert ended shortly before 10 p.m. Thunderstorm warnings issued for the region ended by 11 p.m.

Environment Canada had cautioned the storm could produce tornadoes. (Sarah Rieger/CBC)

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately," Environment Canada said.

A severe thunderstorm warning was still in place for Wheatland County as of 11 p.m., with the storm located near Cheadle, heading southeast at 15 km/h.

Environment Canada had cautioned a cluster of storms in the area could produce up to toonie-sized hail, very strong winds and heavy rain.

Albertans shared photos on social media of funnel clouds, lightning and hail.

Hail covering the ground at Cross Iron Mills. Peas and dimes with possibly a few nickels buried in there. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> 10:11pm <a href="https://t.co/4KZp26GEZn">pic.twitter.com/4KZp26GEZn</a> —@adolwyn

I mean... holy wow! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/4WtLIhVCQH">pic.twitter.com/4WtLIhVCQH</a> —@calgarycritter