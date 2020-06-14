Tornados spotted in southern Alberta, as floods and hail hit Calgary hard

At least one tornado touched down in southeast Alberta on Saturday evening, as severe thunderstorms brought intense hail and flooding to Calgary and the surrounding area.

At 9:05 p.m., a possible tornado was spotted 30 kilometres south of Brooks, moving north at 60 km/h, an emergency alert warned.

Earlier in the evening, the alert had cautioned that a tornado had been spotted near Taber, Barnwell and New Dayton. It was not immediately clear whether each tornado was a separate event, or the same funnel cloud. All tornado warnings for the region ended at around 9:30 p.m.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately," an Environment Canada warning had warned.

There were also reports on social media of funnel clouds near Chin Lake in the southeast, south of Airdrie, and in southeast Calgary, near McKenzie Towne.

Tornado forming SW of Taber, Alberta <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PrairieChasers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PrairieChasers</a> 8:02PM <a href="https://t.co/fOLEiVjm1Z">pic.twitter.com/fOLEiVjm1Z</a> —@BraydonMoreSo

In Calgary, torrential rain and intense hail hit the city, flooding many roads and damaging homes and cars.

Environment Canada said its meteorologists were tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms at 6:47 p.m., stretching from Calgary to High River and moving north at 60 km/h.

Heavy flooding, hail hit Calgary

Some in north Calgary shared images on social media of the damage: smashed windows, torn siding and broken car windshields.

Candeena Langan said hail tore off her Saddletowne home's siding and broke one of her windows. Her street was flooded during Saturday's storm. (Submitted by Candeena Langan)

Hail smashed holes in the rear windshield of this car in Redstone in Calgary. (Submitted by Kendra Briand )

The city cautioned that multiple roads were flooded, most in northeast Calgary, including 52nd Street and McKnight Boulevard, and Deerfoot Trail between 16th and and 32nd Avenue N.E.

The fire department said on social media that its boat was out, rescuing stranded motorists on Deerfoot Trail.

CTrain service was suspended between Marlborough and Saddletowne stations due to flooding, and multiple bus routes in the northeast were suspended as well, as many roads were impassible.

The city said 911 was experiencing a high number of calls, and asked those calling in not to hang up, but to stay on the line.

"Many major thoroughfares are currently closed and crews are working to rescue stranded drivers. We also have received reports of missing manhole covers. Drivers are asked to proceed with caution if going out," Calgary police tweeted at 8:15 p.m.

Streets in Hillcrest, Airdrie. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/FewkkEsxqU">pic.twitter.com/FewkkEsxqU</a> —@sarabethasis

Cars submerged on Deerfoot Trail. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> <a href="https://t.co/8WinBjKEGx">pic.twitter.com/8WinBjKEGx</a> —@betamanic

Coun. George Chahal tweeted that his ward was "devastated" by the severe storm.

"There has been catastrophic damage inflicted on houses and vehicles, and major flooding on many streets," he wrote at 9:30 p.m.

"A second storm is heading from the south. If you are in danger, call 911 and don't hang up. Calgary Fire will attend as soon as possible. Please be extremely cautious if leaving your houses tonight."

According to Enmax's website, outages due to the storm knocked out power to more than 10,000 people in north Calgary. The majority of the outages were resolved as of 9 p.m.

An up-to-date list of weather alerts is available on Environment Canada's website.