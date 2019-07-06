Severe thunderstorm watch ends for Calgary
Storms blew through southern Alberta Saturday evening
A severe thunderstorm watch has ended for Calgary, after the storm threatened to put a damper on Stampede festivities.
Environment Canada downgraded the warning to a watch around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, and that watch ended around 8:45 p.m.
But warnings remained in place surrounding the city, cautioning severe thunderstorms could produce strong winds, damaging hail and heavy rain.
The thunderstorm watches and warnings were posted for much of southwest and central Alberta, where the storms were expected to develop and blow northeast into the evening.
A severe thunderstorm warning was in place for Wainwright and Vulcan County as of 8:45 p.m., where the storm was expected to bring toonie-sized hail and downpours heavy enough to cause flash floods.
The Calgary airport wrote on Twitter that the storm was impacting flights around 5 p.m., but that normal operations had resumed around 7:30 p.m.
An up-to-date list of weather warnings is available on the Environment Canada website.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/storm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#storm</a> a comin’ <a href="https://t.co/VZeEd3dNhA">pic.twitter.com/VZeEd3dNhA</a>—@MarkMatulis
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> watching east of High River, Alberta <a href="https://t.co/qJk5Xhv8Wm">pic.twitter.com/qJk5Xhv8Wm</a>—@CBCDaveWhite
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.