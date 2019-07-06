Severe thunderstorm watch ends for Calgary

A severe thunderstorm watch has ended for Calgary, after the storm threatened to put a damper on Stampede festivities.

Environment Canada downgraded the warning to a watch around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, and that watch ended around 8:45 p.m.

But warnings remained in place surrounding the city, cautioning severe thunderstorms could produce strong winds, damaging hail and heavy rain.

The thunderstorm watches and warnings were posted for much of southwest and central Alberta, where the storms were expected to develop and blow northeast into the evening.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in place for Wainwright and Vulcan County as of 8:45 p.m., where the storm was expected to bring toonie-sized hail and downpours heavy enough to cause flash floods.

The Calgary airport wrote on Twitter that the storm was impacting flights around 5 p.m., but that normal operations had resumed around 7:30 p.m.

An up-to-date list of weather warnings is available on the Environment Canada website.