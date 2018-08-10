Police ask for help figuring out suspect's activities before 3 Calgary homicides

Calgary police are asking the public for help to figure out what a man accused of killing his girlfriend and parents was doing in the days leading up to when the victims were found.

Dustin Duthie, 25, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his girlfriend, Taylor Toller, his mother, Shawn Boshuck, and stepfather Alan Pennylegion.

The victims were found on July 31 after police were called for a check on welfare at two homes. It was Duthie himself who called 911 on July 31, according to CBC News sources.

Dustin Duthie has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. The slain are, from left, Duthie's girlfriend, Taylor Toller, his mother, Shawn Boshuck, and his stepfather, Alan Pennylegion. (From left: Taylor Toller's Facebook page/Shawn Boshuck's Facebook page/Supplied)

Officers discovered Toller's body at her southeast apartment in Applewood Park and Duthie's mother and stepfather at their Hidden Valley home in northwest Calgary.

Investigators believe Toller was murdered on July 26 and that Boshuck and Pennylegion were killed a week later.

Police said they aren't looking for any other suspects, but are hoping to understand what led up to the killings.

Dustin Duthile has been determined fit to stand trial. (Julie Debeljak/CBC)

Anyone who had contact with Duthie between July 26 and 31 is being asked to contact investigators at the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

It's believed he was driving a silver 2012 Hyundai Sonata during that time period.

Duthie is due to appear in court next on Aug. 29.