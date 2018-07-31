3 people found dead at 2 Calgary homes as suspect taken into custody

A person has been taken into custody after three people — two women and a man — were found dead at two different Calgary homes, with police saying they believe the deaths are linked.

When asked whether police believe the deaths stem from a domestic dispute, Duty Staff Sgt. Peter Duchnij said at Tuesday afternoon news conference it was too early to say.

"We're literally four or five hours into this call so it's really preliminary," said Duchnij.

Officers first discovered a woman's body at a condo complex in the 2000 block of Applevillage Court S.E. after receiving a check-on-welfare call about two locations around 11 a.m.

Officers investigate at a condo complex where they found a woman's body in the 2000 block of Applevillage Court S.E. (Reid Southwick/CBC)

The second location was in the 10100 block of Hidden Valley Drive N.W., more than 20 kilometres away.

There, they found a man and a woman, both dead.

Police were seen on scene inspecting the trunk of a vehicle in the driveway. The silver car's driver side window was smashed.

Duchnij said police took a person into custody at one of the scenes, but didn't say which one.

He said police are not seeking other suspects.

Duchnij didn't offer information on whether the victims and suspect were known to each other, whether a weapon had been found or how the victims died.

'It's scary,' neighbour says

David Camacho lives near the Hidden Valley home. He was surprised to see police at the home at 11 a.m. when he returned from work.

"It's scary," Camacho said.

"It doesn't feel like it's safe."

Over at the Applewood residence Andrew Couchman says police activity isn't completely new to him.

"It's kind of weird. Strange. A couple of weeks ago, there was a guy who overdosed at the gas station as I was passing by, so two weeks, two deaths," Couchman said.

"Time to move south. It's shocking."

With files from Colleen Underwood and Reid Southwick