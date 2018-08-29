Judge grants no contact order against Calgary man accused of killing girlfriend, mother and stepfather

Accused triple killer Dustin Duthie was ordered not to have any contact with the victims' family members, as he appeared via closed-circuit television in a Calgary court on Wednesday morning.

The 25-year-old is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his girlfriend, Taylor Toller, his mother, Shawn Boshuck, and stepfather Alan Pennylegion earlier this summer.

Duthie, who was not represented by a lawyer, wore a blue jumpsuit and said little during the hearing. It lasted only a few minutes.

Dustin Duthie has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. The victims are, from left, Duthie's girlfriend, Taylor Toller, his mother, Shawn Boshuck, and his stepfather, Alan Pennylegion. (From left: Taylor Toller's Facebook page/Shawn Boshuck's Facebook page/Supplied)

The Crown prosecutor asked for a no contact order, which the judge granted, saying Duthie is supposed to "abstain absolutely" from contacting the victims' family members.

Earlier this month, Duthie was found mentally fit to stand trial after being examined by a forensic psychiatrist.

The victims were found on July 31 after police were called for a check on welfare at two homes. It was Duthie himself who called 911, according to CBC News sources.

Officers discovered Toller's body at her southeast apartment, in Applewood Park, and Duthie's mother and stepfather at their Hidden Valley home in northwest Calgary.

Investigators believe Toller was murdered on July 26 and that Boshuck and Pennylegion were killed a week later.

Duthie is set to appear in court again on Sept. 12.

Dustin Duthie was found mentally fit to stand trial after being examined by a forensic psychiatrist. (Julie Debeljak/CBC)

​With files from Helen Pike.