One victim in Calgary triple homicide was slain 6 days before others

One of the people killed in a Calgary triple homicide was slain almost a week before the other two, CBC News has learned, as a man in his twenties was charged with second-degree murder Tuesday.

The three people found slain at two Calgary residences on Tuesday have been identified as Taylor Toller, Shawn Boshuck and Alan Pennylegion.

The man charged in their deaths has been identified as Dustin Duthie, 25.

Duthie appeared before a justice of the peace Wednesday morning in Calgary and was charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

Police discovered the first woman's body at a condo complex in the 2000 block of Applevillage Court S.E. in Applewood Park, a neighbourhood on the city's outskirts, after receiving a check-on-welfare call about two locations at around 11 a.m. MT Tuesday.

A police officer stands outside a home where the bodies of a man and woman were discovered. (Colleen Underwood/CBC)

At a second location, in the 10100 block of Hidden Valley Drive N.W., more than 20 kilometres to the northwest, police found two more homicide victims — a man and a woman.

Police said Tuesday that Duthie was taken into custody at one of the two locations, but didn't specify which one.

Duthie on suicide watch

At Wednesday's hearing, court heard that Duthie is accused of killing Toller on July 25 and Boshuck and Pennylegion almost a week later, on July 31.

Duthie is being held at the Rocky View General Hospital under a suicide prevention watch, CBC News has learned. His next court date is set for Aug. 8.

At a news conference Tuesday, police said they believe the slayings are linked, but offered no information about how the victims were connected, whether a weapon was found or how the three died.

Calgary police officers found a woman's body in a unit at this condo complex. (Reid Southwick/CBC)

With files from Meghan Grant, Colleen Underwood and Reid Southwick