Calgary boy continues annual mission to help city's homeless stay warm
Tate Parker buys sleeping bags through the year and hands them out on the street
It's Tate Parker's fourth year of collecting and handing out sleeping bags to homeless people outside the Mustard Seed in downtown Calgary. And he shows no signs of stopping any time soon.
The cheery eight-year-old buys the used bags for a dollar a piece out of his own money from people looking to donate. This year he roped in friends and even his school to help out.
You'll find him outside the Mustard Seed a few days before Christmas, wearing a smile and a Santa hat.
"Some people don't have a lot but you shouldn't be scared of them," said Tate.
"At my school, people bought 45 sleeping bags, and Canadian Tire helped," he said.
He got the idea in Victoria, B.C., where he first saw homeless people sleeping in a park.
Since then, he's been buying sleeping bags and stockpiling them ready to distribute personally come December.
"It's been a great experience for our family, and to see the generosity of Calgarians," said Tate's dad, Neil Parker.
"And this year, his school got involved. Earl Grey, they stepped up and linked the school values with this initiative and it was a huge driver in getting as many sleeping bags as we got this year," said Parker.
Tate handed out almost 100 bags Friday to recipients from all walks of life.
"I think it's awesome more kids are being exposed to the fact not everyone out on the streets is suffering from drug addictions and alcohol problems," said Emily Johanson, who took a bag herself.
"Some of us are out here because we have no choice and nowhere to go," she said.
"This is incredible. It's so good to see young people caring in this city, and that's why this city has a future," said Boris Lesar, who works for the Mustard Seed homeless shelter.
Lesar says the weather has been milder than usual but it's about to get colder and the sleeping bags will be a big help to many trying to keep warm.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Why parents and wheelchair users want these barriers removed from Calgary walkways
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Birdwatcher ready for surprises as Christmas Bird Count takes flight
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance