Calgary boy continues annual mission to help city's homeless stay warm

It's Tate Parker's fourth year of collecting and handing out sleeping bags to homeless people outside the Mustard Seed in downtown Calgary. And he shows no signs of stopping any time soon.

The cheery eight-year-old buys the used bags for a dollar a piece out of his own money from people looking to donate. This year he roped in friends and even his school to help out.

You'll find him outside the Mustard Seed a few days before Christmas, wearing a smile and a Santa hat.

Tate delivers a sleeping bag to one of Calgary’s many homeless people facing a tough winter. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

"Some people don't have a lot but you shouldn't be scared of them," said Tate.

"At my school, people bought 45 sleeping bags, and Canadian Tire helped," he said.

He got the idea in Victoria, B.C., where he first saw homeless people sleeping in a park.

Since then, he's been buying sleeping bags and stockpiling them ready to distribute personally come December.

Tate’s dad, Neil Parker, says it’s been a journey for the whole family to watch Tate and help him along the way. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

"It's been a great experience for our family, and to see the generosity of Calgarians," said Tate's dad, Neil Parker.

"And this year, his school got involved. Earl Grey, they stepped up and linked the school values with this initiative and it was a huge driver in getting as many sleeping bags as we got this year," said Parker.

Tate handed out almost 100 bags Friday to recipients from all walks of life.

"I think it's awesome more kids are being exposed to the fact not everyone out on the streets is suffering from drug addictions and alcohol problems," said Emily Johanson, who took a bag herself.

Tate Parker, 8, hands out one of nearly 100 bags outside the Mustard Seed in Calgary's core. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

"Some of us are out here because we have no choice and nowhere to go," she said.

"This is incredible. It's so good to see young people caring in this city, and that's why this city has a future," said Boris Lesar, who works for the Mustard Seed homeless shelter.

Lesar says the weather has been milder than usual but it's about to get colder and the sleeping bags will be a big help to many trying to keep warm.