Police seek driver they believe unknowingly helped gunman flee deadly car crash

Calgary police are asking for help tracking down a driver they believe may have been a Good Samaritan who unwittingly helped a gunman flee the scene of a shooting and deadly crash.

A convicted gangster, Talal Amer, is wanted on Canada-wide warrants.

Amer, 29, is accused of driving a stolen Chevy Silverado and shooting at a man who was driving a Volkswagen Jetta. The incident on May 10 led to two uninvolved vehicles being hit in an intersection in the northeast neighbourhood of Forest Lawn.

The crash killed Angela McKenzie, a mother of five kids who had lost their father a few months earlier.

The man driving the Jetta fled after the crash, but was found shortly after, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Amer faces charges of attempted murder, manslaughter, reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with an obliterated serial number and several other gun-related offences.

On Wednesday, police said in an email statement that after reviewing CCTV footage from the scene, they think the perpetrator was given a ride by someone parked nearby "who was likely unaware of the collision that had taken place."

"We believe that a citizen may have acted as a Good Samaritan and provided [the perpetrator] a ride without knowing about the tragedy that had just occurred," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson with the CPS homicide unit.

According to police, the driver was parked near 17th Avenue and 36 Street S.E.

Angela McKenzie, a mother of five children, was an 'incredible personality,' said her friend Sven Stuwe. (Submitted by Sven Stuwe)

Police said they believe Amer is getting help evading arrest and are warning anyone caught helping him could be charged as an accessory to his crimes.

"This is a tragic case and we are dedicated to locating him in order to bring justice for Angela's family," said Gregson.

"We will seek to hold all individuals accountable who may be helping Amer avoid being taken into custody."

Documents obtained by CBC from the Parole Board of Canada show that Amer finished a previous sentence for firearm and drug crimes a few days before he was accused of being involved with this incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 403-266-1234 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.