Teens charged in string of swarming-style robberies in Calgary

City police have charged eight Calgary teens in what they've described as a string of 14 "swarming-style" robberies.

On Nov. 8, five males ages 13 to 15 entered a convenience store at 4400 Memorial Drive S.E. Police said the group started stealing items while one teen distracted the clerk by throwing merchandise at them.

Police tracked the group back to a home in Forest Lawn, where they took the six teens into custody.

While investigating, police found 13 similar incidents between Oct. 24 and Nov. 6 that they believe the same teens were involved in.

The techniques were the same: a group of teens would enter a business, then quickly steal a number of items like cellphones, electronics, jewelry and food.

Police said they identified two additional teens they believe were involved, and charged all eight youth on Nov. 29.

The eight male teens, ages 13 to 15, have been charged with:

27 counts of robbery.

16 counts of theft under $5,000.

3 counts of assault.

1 count of assault with a weapon.

26 breaches of conditions.

5 previously outstanding warrants.

Police said they continue to investigate and are gathering evidence and identifying additional suspects involved.