Man wanted for murder in Calgary nightclub death arrested

Calgary police say they have taken a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide murder warrant into custody.

Cordelius Terry Jackson Harrison, 29, was wanted for second-degree murder following an altercation that involved a crowd of people inside a downtown club early Sunday.

Police were called to Paranoia nightclub at 118 5th Ave. S.E. at 2:55 a.m. after reports that someone had been injured during a disturbance inside.

More than 20 people were believed to have been involved in the altercation, according to police.

A man in his 30s was found with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he died.

An autopsy was completed on Monday.