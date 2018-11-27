New
Man wanted for murder in Calgary nightclub death arrested
Calgary police have issued a Canada-wide murder warrant after a man died following an altercation that involved a crowd of people inside a downtown club early Sunday.
Cordelius Terry Jackson Harrison, 29, was wanted for 2nd-degree murder
Calgary police say they have taken a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide murder warrant into custody.
Cordelius Terry Jackson Harrison, 29, was wanted for second-degree murder following an altercation that involved a crowd of people inside a downtown club early Sunday.
Police were called to Paranoia nightclub at 118 5th Ave. S.E. at 2:55 a.m. after reports that someone had been injured during a disturbance inside.
More than 20 people were believed to have been involved in the altercation, according to police.
A man in his 30s was found with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he died.
An autopsy was completed on Monday.
