Murder warrant issued after 20-person fight at Calgary club led to man's death

Calgary police have issued a Canada-wide murder warrant after a man died following an altercation that involved a crowd of people inside a downtown club early Sunday.

Police were called to Paranoia nightclub at 118 5th Ave. S.E. at 2:55 a.m. after reports that someone had been injured during a disturbance inside.

More than 20 people were believed to have been involved in the altercation, according to police.

A man in his 30s was found with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he died.

An autopsy was completed on Monday.

The victim's identity was not yet being released while investigators notify his family.

Cordelius Terry Jackson Harrison, 29, is wanted for second-degree murder.

Harrison is five feet nine inches and weighs about 190 pounds, police said. He often has black, shoulder-length, braided hair.

Anyone with information about the incident, and who hasn't already spoken to police, is asked to call them at 403-266-1234 or the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.