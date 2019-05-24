Residential street cleaning wraps up in Calgary

City crews have completed the spring street-sweeping of Calgary's residential roadways.

The focus now shifts to bigger the roads, says John Bolger, the city's acting manager of roads maintenance.

"Most of those bigger roads, we're at nighttime, so to try and minimize the impact to the travelling public and we hope to be finished the bigger roads, if everything goes well, by June 3rd," he said.

Bolger says that would put the city ahead of schedule. The full cleanup normally wraps up at the end of June.

The Calgary Parking Authority issued more than 35,000 tickets and towed more than 800 vehicles during the residential cleanup, which started on April 1.

In 2018, just over 12,000 tickets were issued for the entire seasonal cleanup.