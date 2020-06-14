Calgary wakes up to hail damage, flooding after massive storm

Calgarians are picking up the pieces after a massive storm brought tennis ball-sized hail and flooding to the city Saturday night.

Calgary police say the most damage was felt in the northeast area of the city. Some major roadways are still shut down, but most are starting to get cleared out.

A number of community residential roads have also been impacted. Cars left abandoned on major roadways will be towed throughout the day.

"Hopefully, as long as the rain holds off today, the system will catch up," said Const. Paul Dimini with Calgary police.

Property damage

Saad Taleb, who lives in northeast Calgary, said nearly every home in his neighbourhood has seen some level of damage.

"I've been in Calgary 40 years, this is the first time I've seen a storm like this," Taleb said. "I've never experienced this before.

"It's a disaster."

Taleb said his personal vehicle's front windshield was completely destroyed. The hail was so large, Taleb said, that it popped his car's headlight out.

Saad Taleb's personal vehicle was hit hard by hail last night. (Saad Taleb)

Last night's storm saw hailstones the size of tennis balls falling in Calgary, likely at a speed of 80 to 100 km/h, according to Environment Canada.

Batt. Chief Alistair Robin said most of the aftermath of the storm would be focused on repairs and hail damage claims.

"There's significant damage for sure in the northeast with some houses, the siding on the exposed side of the house completely taken off the house," Robin said.

"There was significant damage in pockets of the city, but the majority of the city escaped the worst of it."

Seeing people having breakdowns and crying while trying to assess and clean up the damage is so sad... this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HailStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HailStorm</a> did some incredible amount of damage. Thousands of houses damaged from minor to very serious... not even including vehicles! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYC</a> <a href="https://t.co/xfcQhYj71i">pic.twitter.com/xfcQhYj71i</a> —@Chris_Ravary

Erik Hytonen sent in these photos of hailstones from last night's massive storm. Residents reported seeing tennis ball-sized hail throughout the night. (Erik Hytonen)

A lightning strike in the community of Evanston damaged a residential structure, but started no fire.

Police in Calgary said many major thoroughfares closed last night and crews worked to rescue stranded drivers as pooling water caused significant traffic delays.

Calgary Transit said several bus routes experienced delays due to extreme weather and flooding in the city's northeast, while electricity provider Enmax Corp. reported several weather-related outages in the city.

