Stoney Trail back open after crash sends motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries

Traffic on Stoney Trail was backed up for hours Tuesday evening after a crash near 88th Street S.E. involving a small SUV and a three-wheel motorbike sent the rider to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened about 5:15 p.m., forcing emergency crews to initially shut down westbound traffic on Stoney Trail at 114th Avenue S.E., which was later moved to 88th Street S.E.

"That's right in the busiest time of the day for commuters," said Det. Wayne Birks.

The rider was listed in serious but stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.