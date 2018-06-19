Stoney Trail back open after crash sends motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries
Traffic on Stoney Trail was backed up for hours Tuesday evening after a crash near 88th Street S.E. involving a small SUV and a three-wheel motorbike sent the rider to hospital with serious injuries.
Traffic was snarled for several hours as police re-routed motorists
Traffic on Stoney Trail was backed up for hours Tuesday evening after a crash near 88th Street S.E. involving a small SUV and a three-wheel motorbike sent the rider to hospital with serious injuries.
The crash happened about 5:15 p.m., forcing emergency crews to initially shut down westbound traffic on Stoney Trail at 114th Avenue S.E., which was later moved to 88th Street S.E.
"That's right in the busiest time of the day for commuters," said Det. Wayne Birks.
The rider was listed in serious but stable condition.
No other injuries were reported.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Calgary Flames open to talking about resuming arena talks
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Pastor helps recover Calgary athlete's stolen car and customized wheelchair