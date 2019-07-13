One dead in Calgary collision, two others in life-threatening condition

One person has died and two more are in life-threatening critical condition after a collision near the intersection of Highway 22X and 104 Street S.E. on Saturday morning.

Calgary Police confirmed that STARS air ambulance was dispatched for the patients with critical injuries.

Two other passengers were treated for minor injuries.

While responding to the scene, a Calgary Police officer was injured when their motorcycle was involved in a single-vehicle accident in the same area. The officer was sent to hospital with only minor injuries.

The original motor vehicle crash involved two vehicles and happened just east of the Stoney Trail and Highway 22X interchange around 10 a.m.