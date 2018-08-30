Calgary police find $70,000 worth of stolen bikes in garage

Police found approximately $70,000 worth of stolen bikes in a northeast Calgary garage and hope to return them to their owners.

The bikes were found after police were called to a home in the 1400 block of 43rd Street N.E. on Aug. 15. When officers arrived, they found a stolen car and some stolen licence plates, police say.

Searching through a detached garage, they found 41 high-end mountain and road racing bikes, and one tandem bike.

"The investigation continues and charges have not yet been laid as police seek further information about who may have stolen the bikes," reads a news release.

"In the meantime, police are hoping to return the bikes to the rightful owners. Thus far, only seven owners have been located through previously filed stolen bike reports."

Police believe the bikes could have been stolen from storage lockers inside condo or apartment buildings and include models from Guru, Specialized, Scott, Kona, Regal, Norco, Trek, Niner, Giant, Cannondale, Rocky Mountain, Cervelo, Santa Cruz and Felt.

Anyone who thinks they might own one of the bikes is asked to contact Const. Langham or Const. Hostland by either calling 403-428-6400, or emailing them at pol4413@calgarypolice.ca and pol4460@calgarypolice.ca.

Owners will have to provide proof of ownership.