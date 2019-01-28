Stay-at-home dad takes imaginary adventures with tot in popular photos

David Bacque likes to have a laugh.

His comical takes on being a stay-at-home dad have earned him thousands of Instagram followers and interest from Lego. He posts silly photoshopped pictures of his toddler, Benjamin, having fun but fake adventures at the Instagram handle, @life_with_benjamin.

In their imaginative world, the duo has played next to an igloo with a polar bear, leapt from the fireplace mantle piece and lived in a gingerbread house.

"Every day with a with a baby or a toddler, it does maybe at times get a little bit boring," Bacque told the Calgary Eyeopener. "You know, you got to keep your mind active."

David Bacque's posts have become so popular, Lego paid him to do a photo as an ad. (David Bacque/Instagram)

The Calgary dad now has more than 13,500 followers on Instagram, and companies have gotten on board, too. Lego paid him to do an advertisement post of his boy shrunken down and riding on top of a Lego outback vehicle.

It started as a creative activity, one his son loves, and it's grown to be a bit of an outlet to comment on his personal experience as a stay-at-home dad.

David Bacque creates jokey images using photography and photo editing software. His comical takes on parenting have become popular online at his Instagram handle, @life_with_benjamin. (David Bacque/Instagram)

When he was "rudely canned" in the 2015 Alberta economic downturn, he put off applying for new jobs as a geologist to spend time with his newborn son. Then his wife returned to work, and they decided it worked best for them to have him stay at home.

Their second child is due in March, and Bacque says he'll continue to be the full-time caregiver. Eventually he may go back to work but he said he'd like to have a flexible job to help with drives and the busy schedules parents juggle.

In Canada, mothers are still more likely than fathers to take maternity leave and stay at home with their children but the ratio has changed over the years.

"In 1976, stay-at-home fathers accounted for approximately 1 in 70 of all Canadian families with a stay-at-home parent," a study by Statistics Canada found. "By 2015, the proportion had risen to about 1 in 10."

"In an attempt to never have to watch Peppa Pig Pumpkin Party again, we got a Christmas Tree and tried to move on," David Bacque writes on Instagram. "I wonder how long he'll talk about Christmas?" (David Baque/Instagram)

Bacque says he's never felt excluded but he certainly notices the disparity.

"All the play places and the messaging and the marketing … it's all geared toward moms and tots. So I mean, I have fun with it when I go to the places," he said. "I'm the sometimes ... just one or two of the only dads there."

David Bacque and his son went on a creative, imaginary camping trip with an igloo and a polar bear. (David Bacque/Instagram)

He made a joke in his posts about that by sporting a blond, long-haired wig and an infinity scarf with moms and tots in the background.

"As hard as I try to fit in, I feel the stares. Maybe it's my chiseled jawline or manly aroma of yesterday's bacon and onions," his post reads. "But those moms see through my designer scarf and perfect bleach blonde hair. They know I am a dad in a mom's mom's mom's world."

Another of his posts shows him wearing a giant teapot, pouring his toddler into a giant mug.

"When parents reach their breaking point from all the madness," he writes on Instagram, "they get steamed up, shout, and tip over from sheer exhaustion."

David Bacque says his posts have resonated with other parents, and he's made a few friends through Instragam, as well. (David Bacque/Instagram)

Being a stay-at-home parent can be isolating for all, Bacque said, especially in the winter when outdoor activities with children are more limited.

One of the harder parts of being the only dad in a group is that he finds the mothers freely exchange numbers and hang out casually during the day.

"Doesn't really feel all that appropriate for me, you know, kind of the stereotype a married man and a married woman to be arranging to go for coffee," Bacque said. "As innocent as it would be, I just don't know what the perception of that type of arrangement would be."

David Bacque and his son enjoy a pretend Christmas morning in a gingerbread house. (David Bacque/Instagram)

Through the popularity of his Instagram account, however, he's been invited to join Calgary dad meet-ups and made new friends through that.

"We have so much to discuss through that because they're bloggers, they're on Instagram, they're stay-at-home parents, are freelance-working parents," he said. "Thanks to just the Instagram world, it kind of connects you all the way back to finding people living a similar life to yourself."

​With files from Danielle Nerman and the Calgary Eyeopener.