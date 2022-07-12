Calgary Starbucks location becomes 1st to unionize in Alberta
Majority of 32 workers at the location voted to join the United Steelworkers union
A Starbucks store in southwest Calgary has voted to unionize, becoming the first in Alberta to do so.
A majority of the 32 workers at the Starbucks located at 150 Millrise Boulevard S.W. participated in a mail-in ballot and will join the United Steelworkers (USW) union.
"We are proud to welcome workers from the first unionized Starbucks store in Alberta to our growing union family," said Scott Lunny, USW director for Western Canada, in a release.
Starbucks is facing a wave of union drives. As of late June, half a dozen stores in Alberta were part of that effort.
In a statement previously provided to CBC News, a spokesperson for Starbucks said the company believed workers were better off without a union.
"The best way to create an exceptional experience [as] partners is through an open and direct working relationship," the spokesperson said.
"We continue to respect our partners' right to organize, or not to organize, and we respect the union process."
The USW already represents Starbucks workers in Victoria, Surrey and Langley in British Columbia.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?