Calgary Starbucks location becomes 1st to unionize in Alberta

A Starbucks store in southwest Calgary has voted to unionize, becoming the first in Alberta to do so.

A majority of the 32 workers at the Starbucks located at 150 Millrise Boulevard S.W. participated in a mail-in ballot and will join the United Steelworkers (USW) union.

"We are proud to welcome workers from the first unionized Starbucks store in Alberta to our growing union family," said Scott Lunny, USW director for Western Canada, in a release.

Starbucks is facing a wave of union drives . As of late June, half a dozen stores in Alberta were part of that effort.

In a statement previously provided to CBC News, a spokesperson for Starbucks said the company believed workers were better off without a union.

"The best way to create an exceptional experience [as] partners is through an open and direct working relationship," the spokesperson said.

"We continue to respect our partners' right to organize, or not to organize, and we respect the union process."

The USW already represents Starbucks workers in Victoria, Surrey and Langley in British Columbia.