Skip to Main Content
Stamps' Grey Cup victory in pictures

Stamps' Grey Cup victory in pictures

Third time's a charm for the Calgary Stampeders as the team is bringing home the Grey Cup after coming up short in the championship game the past two seasons.

Calgary defeats Ottawa to capture CFL championship

CBC News ·
Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson hoists the Grey Cup after defeating the Ottawa Redblacks in the 106th Grey Cup in Edmonton. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Third time's a charm for the Calgary Stampeders.

The team is bringing home the Grey Cup after coming up short in the championship game the past two seasons — an overtime loss to the Ottawa Redblacks in 2016 and a snowy defeat at the hands of the Toronto Argonauts in 2017.

The city is getting ready to welcome its champs home with a celebration rally at Municipal Plaza on Tuesday following the team's 27-16 win over Ottawa on Sunday.

The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. and fans are invited don their best red and white and come down and celebrate their team.

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, right, and Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Trevor Harris embrace after Calgary won the 106th Grey Cup in Edmonton. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press)
Calgary kicker Rene Paredes (30) hoists the Grey Cup as head coach Dave Dickenson, left, celebrates with his players. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)
Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was named the MVP of the 106th Grey Cup. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)
Calgary head coach Dave Dickenson receives a celebratory 'Gatorade shower' after clinching the Grey Cup. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)
Stampeders linebacker Alex Singleton hoists the Grey Cup as red-and-white confetti falls around him. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories