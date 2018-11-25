Stamps' Grey Cup victory in pictures

Third time's a charm for the Calgary Stampeders.

The team is bringing home the Grey Cup after coming up short in the championship game the past two seasons — an overtime loss to the Ottawa Redblacks in 2016 and a snowy defeat at the hands of the Toronto Argonauts in 2017.

The city is getting ready to welcome its champs home with a celebration rally at Municipal Plaza on Tuesday following the team's 27-16 win over Ottawa on Sunday.

The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. and fans are invited don their best red and white and come down and celebrate their team.

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, right, and Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Trevor Harris embrace after Calgary won the 106th Grey Cup in Edmonton. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press)

It’s a red and white celebration <br><br>Stamps are champs <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/GJwtUb1YJq">pic.twitter.com/GJwtUb1YJq</a> —@Devin_Heroux

Calgary kicker Rene Paredes (30) hoists the Grey Cup as head coach Dave Dickenson, left, celebrates with his players. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was named the MVP of the 106th Grey Cup. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Calgary head coach Dave Dickenson receives a celebratory 'Gatorade shower' after clinching the Grey Cup. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Stampeders linebacker Alex Singleton hoists the Grey Cup as red-and-white confetti falls around him. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

The Stampeders dancing with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreyCup</a> — the party is on for Calgary. <a href="https://t.co/P2dDycS82M">pic.twitter.com/P2dDycS82M</a> —@Devin_Heroux

Hard to make it out but that’s Calgary Stampeders Alex Singleton riding Quick Six. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/MoMmRrW2d8">pic.twitter.com/MoMmRrW2d8</a> —@Devin_Heroux

<a href="https://twitter.com/calstampeders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@calstampeders</a> victory party officially underway at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreyCup106?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreyCup106</a> in Edmonton. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCHomestretch?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCHomestretch</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcsports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/DaD8MpYKUh">pic.twitter.com/DaD8MpYKUh</a> —@cbcDougDirks

The sweet taste of victory for Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/vrsNRhwZwp">pic.twitter.com/vrsNRhwZwp</a> —@Devin_Heroux