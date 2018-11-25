Stamps' Grey Cup victory in pictures
Calgary defeats Ottawa to capture CFL championship
Third time's a charm for the Calgary Stampeders.
The team is bringing home the Grey Cup after coming up short in the championship game the past two seasons — an overtime loss to the Ottawa Redblacks in 2016 and a snowy defeat at the hands of the Toronto Argonauts in 2017.
The city is getting ready to welcome its champs home with a celebration rally at Municipal Plaza on Tuesday following the team's 27-16 win over Ottawa on Sunday.
The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. and fans are invited don their best red and white and come down and celebrate their team.
It’s a red and white celebration <br><br>Stamps are champs <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/GJwtUb1YJq">pic.twitter.com/GJwtUb1YJq</a>—@Devin_Heroux
The Stampeders dancing with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreyCup</a> — the party is on for Calgary. <a href="https://t.co/P2dDycS82M">pic.twitter.com/P2dDycS82M</a>—@Devin_Heroux
Hard to make it out but that’s Calgary Stampeders Alex Singleton riding Quick Six. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/MoMmRrW2d8">pic.twitter.com/MoMmRrW2d8</a>—@Devin_Heroux
<a href="https://twitter.com/calstampeders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@calstampeders</a> victory party officially underway at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreyCup106?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreyCup106</a> in Edmonton. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCHomestretch?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCHomestretch</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcsports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/DaD8MpYKUh">pic.twitter.com/DaD8MpYKUh</a>—@cbcDougDirks
The sweet taste of victory for Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/vrsNRhwZwp">pic.twitter.com/vrsNRhwZwp</a>—@Devin_Heroux
They’ve run out of beer. Already. In the Stamps locker room. And they want more. Here’s the proof. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/t0g83VQYYI">pic.twitter.com/t0g83VQYYI</a>—@Devin_Heroux