Calgary Stampede amps up security with new vehicle barriers, metal detectors

The Calgary Stampede is instituting new security measures this year, including a new park entrance system, increased vehicle barriers, new walk-through and wand metal detectors, and additional security cameras.

"Today's reality is that safety measures are a necessity," said Calgary Stampede guest experiences manager Kerrie Blizard.

One of the biggest changes visitors will notice when the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth kicks off Friday is that the park's entrance will now be in two stages, with a separate ticket office — meaning guests who have pre-purchased tickets or passes can head directly to security screening.

These are some of the items visitors are prohibited from bringing to the Calgary Stampede. (Mike Symington/CBC)

Tom Sampson of Calgary's Emergency Management Agency said that partners, including Calgary police and EMS, ran six training exercises this year instead of the usual three.

"I have to say this year I feel the most confident I have in a long time about the way we've prepared," he said.

The mock emergencies include situations like a crowded LRT platform where people are falling over the edges onto the tracks.

"Our job is to plan for the worst and expect the best."

Sampson said terror attacks against crowds like the Las Vegas shooting or Toronto's van attack are taken into consideration when prepping security measures, but that type of attack is not a particular cause for concern.

"We know the threat level in Canada is a medium. There's nothing to indicate that anything at the Stampede is above that level," he said.

In fact, the biggest public safety issue the stampede usually has to deal with is the weather, said Stampede vice-president of park planning and development Jim Laurendeau, and the park has an on-site meteorologist to keep an eye out for storms on the horizon.

Laurendeau said the meteorologist is just one of the more subtle ways the event's staff will be working to keep visitors safe.

"For every public safety measure that is visible, there are hundreds that are not," he said.

Calgary Stampede guest experiences manager Kerrie Blizard says the park has increased security measures this year. (Mike Symington/CBC)

The Stampede has its own medical team, but EMS will be ready to respond and will be enacting two field hospitals along the parade route Friday, said Adam Loria, a public education officer with EMS.

"It is a very busy time of year for us," Loria said.

Visitors should come prepared for a good time but check first for what they should leave at home — "If you wouldn't bring it to the airport, don't bring it to the Stampede," Laurendeau said.

A full list of banned items is available on the Calgary Stampede website.