Stampede 2021 will include live music venue Nashville North

Nashville North, the live music tent at the Calgary Stampede, will be up and running through this year's pandemic edition of the yearly event.

"It is exciting to have live music return to the stage this year, and with almost 40 artists, it's the biggest lineup we have had in the venue's history," said Kyle Corner, manager of Stampede programming, in a news release.

"This year, we are excited to put the spotlight on home-grown talent with an all-Canadian lineup of artists, making this music experience like no other."

Artists performing this year include Dean Brody, Brett Kissel, The Reklaws and more.

As with most things Stampede, the music venue will be a bit different this year, according to the organization. The tent will be more open to allow more air flow, and digital lineups will be used to prevent crowds gathering to get inside. It will also be located next to the grandstand.

The Stampede also says it's exploring rapid testing and the need for proof of vaccination for entry into the venue.

"In the weeks ahead, we will be making decisions according to the evolving conditions and recommendations from health experts," reads a news release from the Stampede.

"We will post the most up-to-date information on decisions pertaining to this year's event on our website."