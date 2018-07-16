Calgary Stampede set to announce whether 2020 event will go ahead amid COVID-19 pandemic

A decision is expected later today on whether the Calgary Stampede will have to be cancelled for the first time in almost a century because of the COVID-19 emergency.

Officials have scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. MT. Watch it LIVE here.

This year's event is scheduled to take place July 3-12, but the COVID-19 pandemic could force organizers to cancel, postpone or somehow scale back the city's signature summer event given the ban on large gatherings and the need for physical distancing.

Cancelling the Stampede would be a major blow to a city and a province already reeling from the economic impact of the COVID-19 lockdowns coupled with the collapse of energy prices.

The Calgary Stampede draws more than one million visitors to the city each year and, according to the Conference Board of Canada, it pumps $540 million into the provincial economy annually.

The Stampede's year-round events contribute about $110.9 million to Calgary's GDP, the board says.

The first Calgary Stampede took place in 1912, and it has been the biggest summer event in the city for many decades. (John Gibson/CBC)

Even in the aftermath of the destructive 2013 floods, organizers still managed to pull off the annual event, just a couple of weeks after the disaster, as weary Calgarians rallied to the slogan of "Hell or High Water."

But the global health and economic emergency created by COVID-19 could prove insurmountable.

"Stampede 2020 planning has been on hold since restrictions were placed on mass gatherings. We will continue to be paused until we receive further direction from our government partners," says the organization's website.

"The organization is assessing what may be probable, possible and not possible with respect to all programming in the coming months given that the full impact of COVID-19 on the community remains unknown."

Last month, the Stampede announced it was laying off 80 per cent of its staff, 890 people, temporarily due to the impacts of the pandemic.

In addition to its own functions, the Stampede hosts around 1,200 events from external groups each year, which include business, tourism, sporting, hospitality and community functions, but has held none since the province implemented a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people.

The first Calgary Stampede was in 1912. From 1923 onward, it has been an annual event in the city.

Officials in Edmonton announced Thursday that K-Days, that city's 10-day exhibition, will not take place this summer.