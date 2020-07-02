Calgary Stampede takes the show on the road with community pancake drive-thru breakfast

There is no Calgary Stampede this year, due to the pandemic, but you don't have to forgo the pancake breakfasts.

This year, the Calgary Stampede is offering a community pancake drive-thru to keep the beloved pancake breakfast tradition alive.

Normally, community breakfasts pop up across the city, but this year, it will be one big drive-thru breakfast at CrossIron Mills on Saturday, July 4.

Everyone is welcome, but you have to register at the Calgary Stampede website and you have to be inside a vehicle. There is no cost. The breakfasts are free, thanks to sponsorship by GMC.

The community pancake drive-thru will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

Fireworks are going to be different this year, too — the Stampede promises the display will be bigger and better than traditional Stampede fireworks. Instead of running nightly during the 10-day Stampede, there will be two shows this year.

"If you can see the city skyline, you'll be able to see the fireworks," the Stampede said on its website.

The show, called the Bell Fireworks Spectacular, will light up the night sky on Friday, July 3, and again Sunday, July 12. Showtime is 11 p.m.

Food truck rally

And on Saturday and Sunday, the Stampede has organized a food truck rally on the grounds and at other locations that will be announced at a later date.

And fear not — there will also be a min doughnuts drive-thru. That will happen right on the Stampede grounds, July 6-11, open noon to 9 p.m. each day.

For more details on all of these unique offerings, and to register for the pancake breakfast or prepay for mini doughnuts, go to the Calgary Stampede website.