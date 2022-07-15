Horse put down following injury at Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races
Animal hurt during 4th heat of Thursday's event
A horse died after being injured in the Rangeland Derby chuckwagon races at the Calgary Stampede on Thursday night.
During the fourth heat of the races, a horse on Cody Ridsdale's team was injured and medical care was immediately dispatched, the Stampede said in a release.
"Following veterinary assessment, the owner made the humane decision to euthanize the horse," the Stampede said.
The Stampede implemented new measures for this year's chuckwagon races in an effort to make the event safer for the horses.
In recent years, four wagons would compete in each heat — that has been decreased to three wagons this year. Custom-built delineator arms have also been added to the track to create a buffer between the wagons and the rails.
The chuckwagon races have long been controversial among animal rights groups.
In 2019, the last time the derby was held, six horses died. That matched the second deadliest toll in the Stampede's history.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?