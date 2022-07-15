Horse put down following injury at Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races

A horse died after being injured in the Rangeland Derby chuckwagon races at the Calgary Stampede on Thursday night.

During the fourth heat of the races, a horse on Cody Ridsdale's team was injured and medical care was immediately dispatched, the Stampede said in a release.

"Following veterinary assessment, the owner made the humane decision to euthanize the horse," the Stampede said.

The Stampede implemented new measures for this year's chuckwagon races in an effort to make the event safer for the horses.

In recent years, four wagons would compete in each heat — that has been decreased to three wagons this year. Custom-built delineator arms have also been added to the track to create a buffer between the wagons and the rails.

The chuckwagon races have long been controversial among animal rights groups.

In 2019, the last time the derby was held, six horses died. That matched the second deadliest toll in the Stampede's history.