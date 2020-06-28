Without Calgary Stampede demand for western displays, window painting at an all time low

Some are still trying to make hay this Stampede season — but enthusiasm for the greatest outdoor show on earth is understandably off to a slow start.

Typically by now every bank, bar and barbershop would be emblazoned with hay bales or window paint. But so far Calgary's streets are a western flare ghost town.

For the companies and artists painting the town for Stampede, this would be the busiest month of the year. Some make most of their annual income decorating the city in June and July.

On April 23, it was announced that the annual rodeo, midway and exhibition wouldn't happen this year because of the public health crisis, the first time Calgary's signature event has been cancelled since 1923.

The Calgary Stampede brings in visitors from across the globe. According to the Conference Board of Canada, Alberta will lose out on more than half a billion dollars due to this year's cancellation.

As COVID-19 restrictions have eased, there's some room to celebrate safely. Last week, Stampede officials announced plans for three events that will take place from July 6 to 11 this year: a mini doughnut drive-thru, a drive-thru pancake breakfast and a drive-thru food truck rally.

Garry Peck's company, Sasquatch Art & Display, specializes in custom window paintings. He says typically he makes at least two-thirds of his annual income painting Stampede cheer on windows, and drawing caricatures at barbecues, pancake breakfasts and corporate parties.

The work starts mid-May and goes non-stop until the end of Stampede. Thanks to Calgary's long days he works from sunrise at about 5 a.m. to sunset at 11 p.m.

After years of recession and restraint from clients, Peck was expecting to have his best season yet. He said many clients were tired of holding back and ready to spend some cash on Stampede displays. Then, COVID-19 hit.

"I'm optimistic and I kept hoping that everything would be done and over with and Stampede would still go on," he said.

"I came up with a few ideas to still get a little bit of Stampede in. And try to build up people's spirits."

So far this time around, he says he's only had a handful of commissions for Stampede — but as the days creep closer, he's getting some calls.

Sheena Tetley owns Blazing Saddle Western Display. She supplies fire-proof straw bales and other key decor. Starting in May she'd start getting phone calls, a steady stream of 50 to 60 a day and emails.

"It's just not there, it's just hard," she said.

By this time, she'd have five crews working to set up the more-permanent displays and during Stampede the staff would set up and tear down dozens of events daily.

Getting back on the horse

With some communities celebrating, or others deciding to throw their own backyard Stampede parties she says there is a different demand for her services this year.

While it's tough, Tetley said she's survived the major recession in 2008 and the 2013 flood that shut down downtown. They get back on the horse every time.

"Every year changes and every year we have different obstacles," Tetley said. "Whether it's staff or it rained for three three weeks last year … we just, you know, you get through it."

The Cowboys Music Festival has even found a way to make the best of the cancellation — by making branded canvas tents available for sale so people can dance to Cadillac Ranch at home.

The package comes complete with a Spotify playlist, belt buckle and a four-pack of Red Bull among other Cowboys tent essentials — plaid and denim sold separately.

Peck said he was surprised to see the Stampede banners flying along MacLeod trail.

"I thought, 'oh, maybe there's hope,'" he said. "As a community we'll get through this. And when things do pick up the stampede does return next year it'll be bigger and better than ever."